Pewaukee speed reduction; community members want drivers to slow down

The Brief Pewaukee leaders will vote on reducing a stretch of Duplainville Road to 35 miles an hour on Monday, Sept. 16. The city said there has only been one crash in that area since 2020.



Near-misses and a constant flow of cars, a Pewaukee man hopes city leaders will consider a permanent fix to a problem he says is only getting worse.

It’s not just him. FOX6 News spoke with other homeowners off camera. They want the city to reduce a stretch of Duplainville Road that’s along a few driveways and a neighborhood entrance to 35 miles an hour.

It will be up to the city to make that decision Monday night, Sept. 16.

The 25 years Fred Lindenstruth has lived off of Duplainville Road has flown by.

"Behind you was all farm fields at the time," he said.

Neighborhoods have popped up, but Lindenstruth said not as fast as the cars and trucks that speed past his house. It’s so bad, he says he won’t let his kids go to the mailbox.

"Some people are treating this like a racetrack," he said. "They are probably going 90 miles an hour."

Lindenstruth wrote to the city, asking them to extend the 35 mile an hour zone from Victoria Street north to the city limit on Weyer Road.

"If you took it down to Weyer Road it would be less than a half of a mile and that would equate to probably a 10-second difference in drive time," Lindenstruth said.

The city said data doesn’t back up Lindenstruth's concerns.

"We’ve done speed studies in that area. The speed studies support that speed limit of 45 mph," said Pewaukee Director of Public Works Maggie Wagner.

She said 85% of the traffic is going the limit.

FOX6 News spoke with her two years ago, when Duplainville was under construction. At that time, the same neighborhood was impacted by a temporary and controversial "R-cut" intersection at County F and Lindsay.

Plans to make that permanent were scrapped after public outcry.

"When I back out, I always have to be extra cautious,"Lindenstruth said. "I know when I pull in, I have people tailgating me to get into my driveway."

The city said there has only been one crash in that area since 2020.