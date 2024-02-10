Pewaukee OWI crash; driver arrested, 2 injured on I-94

article

A Pewaukee man was arrested for operating while intoxicated Thursday after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be his fourth OWI offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a vehicle was reported for erratic driving when it struck another vehicle. That vehicle then struck the concrete median on the interstate near Redford Boulevard.

The crash resulted in injuries to the two people in the vehicle that was struck. Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.

A state trooper determined the 41-year-old driver was under the influence. In addition to OWI, authorities said the man was arrested for two counts of OWI causing injury, following too closely and reckless driving.