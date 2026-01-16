Pewaukee teen missing, police release more information amid search

article

The Brief Village of Pewaukee police have requested help to find 16-year-old Serenity Sunde. Police believe she has traveled from Milwaukee to the Green Bay area. Anyone with information is asked to call Waukesha County Communications Dispatch or the village of Pewaukee Police Department.



The village of Pewaukee Police Department released more information Friday about the search for missing and endangered 16-year-old Serenity Sunde.

Description:

Sunde is described as 5-foot-6 and 210 pounds with light golden eyes. She has a scar below her right eyebrow, a double nose piercing, and markings that include stars on her hand, a cross on her wrist and a jellyfish on her ankle. She has short brown hair but wears a black medical wig.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a gray lavender hoodie that has "Love Pink" written on it, a black-and-white graphic skull-with-bones shirt, dark blue pants with pink stars, and tan boots.

Dig deeper:

Police said Sunde was last seen at her home at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11. It is believed she traveled from downtown Milwaukee on Thursday to the village of Howard, near Green Bay, on Friday.

Serenity Sunde

It is unknown who Sunde is traveling with or what means of transportation she may be using, police said. Police also said there is no evidence at this time that she was abducted, which is why an Amber Alert was not issued.

The 16-year-old ran away last week, too, but the village of Pewaukee Police Department said she was found the next day.

"Most of our missings return within 24 to 48 hours – tomorrow will be six days," said Det. Craig Drummy.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Sunde's whereabouts is asked to call Waukesha County Communications Dispatch at 262-446-5070 or the village of Pewaukee Police Department at 262-720-4675.

‘Her family loves her’

What they're saying:

Kalin Sunde, Serenity's mother, said the 16-year-old had been communicating with strangers through the app Snapchat, and it's likely she got into trouble.

"Her family loves her. She's worked so hard, and she's come so far," said Kalin. "She could be in danger right now because the people she could be with, she doesn't know. They are people she met on Snapchat."

Detectives said Serenity's cellphone pinged in Sussex hours after she left. Police canvassed three different neighborhoods there.

"I think about every place she's ever been, somebody has to have seen her," Kalin said.

Making matters worse, Serenity has not been taking critical mental health medications. Kalin is keeping her daughter's bible at her side, praying for a safe return.

"There's been no contact. It's scary right now," said Becca Sunde, Serenity's aunt.