Village of Pewaukee police seek missing 16-year-old girl

Published  January 15, 2026 11:45am CST
Serenity Sunde

The Brief

    • Village of Pewaukee police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl, Serenity Sunde.
    • She was last seen at her home in the Village of Pewaukee on Sunday evening, Jan. 11.
    • Police say she has ties to both the Milwaukee and Fox Valley/Green Bay areas.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Pewaukee police need your help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl, Serenity Sunde.

According to the Village of Pewaukee Police Department, Serenity was last seen at her home in the Village of Pewaukee on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 6:17 p.m.

Description

What we know:

Serenity is 16 years old, with a height of 5' 6" and a weight of 210 pounds. She has light golden eyes with a one-inch scar below her right eyebrow. She has short brown hair but wears a black medical wig.

She has a double nose piercing, red/black stars on her left hand, a jellyfish on her ankle, and a cross on her left wrist.

Serenity was last seen wearing a gray lavender hoodie that has "Love Pink" on it, a black and white graphic skull with bones T-shirt, dark blue with light pink star pants, and tan boots.

Police say she may be in the Milwaukee or Green Bay area.

Serenity Sunde

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Serenity's whereabouts, please contact Waukesha County Communications Dispatch at 262-446-5070 or the Village of Pewaukee Police Department at 262-720-4675.

The Source: The Village of Pewaukee Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page.

