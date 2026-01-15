Village of Pewaukee police seek missing 16-year-old girl
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Pewaukee police need your help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl, Serenity Sunde.
According to the Village of Pewaukee Police Department, Serenity was last seen at her home in the Village of Pewaukee on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 6:17 p.m.
Description
What we know:
Serenity is 16 years old, with a height of 5' 6" and a weight of 210 pounds. She has light golden eyes with a one-inch scar below her right eyebrow. She has short brown hair but wears a black medical wig.
She has a double nose piercing, red/black stars on her left hand, a jellyfish on her ankle, and a cross on her left wrist.
Serenity was last seen wearing a gray lavender hoodie that has "Love Pink" on it, a black and white graphic skull with bones T-shirt, dark blue with light pink star pants, and tan boots.
Police say she may be in the Milwaukee or Green Bay area.
Serenity Sunde
Police tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on Serenity's whereabouts, please contact Waukesha County Communications Dispatch at 262-446-5070 or the Village of Pewaukee Police Department at 262-720-4675.
The Source: The Village of Pewaukee Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page.