Village of Pewaukee police seek missing 16-year-old girl

The Brief Village of Pewaukee police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl, Serenity Sunde. She was last seen at her home in the Village of Pewaukee on Sunday evening, Jan. 11. Police say she has ties to both the Milwaukee and Fox Valley/Green Bay areas.



Pewaukee police need your help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl, Serenity Sunde.

According to the Village of Pewaukee Police Department, Serenity was last seen at her home in the Village of Pewaukee on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 6:17 p.m.

Description

What we know:

Serenity is 16 years old, with a height of 5' 6" and a weight of 210 pounds. She has light golden eyes with a one-inch scar below her right eyebrow. She has short brown hair but wears a black medical wig.

She has a double nose piercing, red/black stars on her left hand, a jellyfish on her ankle, and a cross on her left wrist.

Serenity was last seen wearing a gray lavender hoodie that has "Love Pink" on it, a black and white graphic skull with bones T-shirt, dark blue with light pink star pants, and tan boots.

Police say she may be in the Milwaukee or Green Bay area.

Serenity Sunde

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Serenity's whereabouts, please contact Waukesha County Communications Dispatch at 262-446-5070 or the Village of Pewaukee Police Department at 262-720-4675.