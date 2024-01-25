Pewaukee man faces 7th OWI charge; accused of driving drunk to HHS

article

A 69-year-old Pewaukee man faces his seventh operating a motor vehicle while under the influence charge – this latest one in Waukesha. The accused is Gregory Wall.

According to the criminal complaint, a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy was dispatched around 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan 22 to Health and Human Services (HHS) for reports of a possible intoxicated driver. A witness had called authorities to say a man who had driven to HHS in a black SUV was intoxicated. That witness provided a detailed description of the driver. Dispatch informed the deputy that based on the information provided, the SUV was registered to the defendant, Gregory Wall.

When the deputy arrived at HHS, he located a black SUV, but there was nobody inside the vehicle. The deputy "observed a silver can of Steel Reserve beer in the center console," the complaint says. A few minutes later, the deputy spotted a man who matched the description provided to dispatch. The complaint says as the man walked, "he had to take slow steps and maintain a very wide stance in order to maintain his balance. (The deputy) also observed the male subject appeared to be swerving as he walked through the parking lot."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When the deputy confronted the man, he indicated he was at HHS for an "Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for alcoholism and confirmed he had driven himself to HHS," the complaint says. When asked whether he had been drinking, the defendant said "he had been drinking since approximately 6:30 a.m. The defendant also confirmed he had been told to leave his IOP because he was presently intoxicated," the complaint says. The deputy requested the man take a standardized field sobriety test or submit to a preliminary breath test. The defendant refused both requests. The defendant was placed under arrest.

Wall made his initial appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Cash bond was set at $15,000.