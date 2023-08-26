Pewaukee Lake adaptive water skiing clinic, club offers opportunity

The Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club has spread the love of water skiing to all for 39 years, and Saturday was no different.

The club held an adaptive ski clinic for people with differing abilities. People of St. Coletta of Wisconsin hit the water – some for the very first time.

"My teeth were chattering, and water was in my eyes," said Katie Blankenheim.

"It was cold, and then it got warmer," said Lynette Schallock.

The cool temperatures and warm spirits made for a good day on the water. Despite some initial fear, the water skiers gained the confidence to persevere.

"Even though its a little cooler today and a little chilly outside, when we came out, they said it was completely worth it," said St. Coletta's Sarah Roebuck.

Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club has held adaptive clinics for 35 years, knowing how important it is to those who attend.

"It’s an incredible day for our members, too, and it’s part of our way to give back to the community," said Phil Shepet, club president.

The nonprofit said it will continue to give opportunities to people of all abilities.

"Just to be able to see the smile, the laughter, the excitement of people who otherwise wouldn’t get the opportunity to water ski," Shepet said.

"They deserve to experience life just as much as you and I," said Roebuck. "If we can give them that, that’s what they deserve."

Water skiing clinic on FOX6 WakeUp

You can learn more about the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club on the organization's website.