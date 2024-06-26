Pewaukee crash: Construction workers hit, major injuries

article

An investigation is underway following a serious crash in Pewaukee on Wednesday, June 26. It happened near Pewaukee Road and Capitol Drive.

Officials tell FOX6 News that a pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle. An elderly woman was driving the vehicle that was struck. The crash ended up in a construction zone, where two construction workers were hit.

Four people were taken to the hospital. All have major injuries.

Pewaukee crash; Pewaukee Road Capitol Drive

At this time, the intersection of Capital and Pewaukee is closed in all directions. The medical examiner has responded to the scene.

