Pettit National Ice Center; drone racing competition April 29-30

The second annual Ice Storm Drone Racing Competition returns to the Pettit National Ice Center on April 29 and 30.

"We already have more than 70 drone pilots registered to race this year from around the U.S. and as far away as Italy, Costa Rica, and South Korea," said Monica Van Aken, Head of MMS. "We've also created a more immersive experience for fans and families with interactive Drone Zones where they can meet pilots, observe trick flying, talk with drone experts about building/repairing drones, plus try out the amazing Velocindrone simulator where kids and adults can actually experience the feeling virtually of racing as a drone pilot."

According to a press release, MultiGP Drone Racing holds races worldwide, including this one where pilots will compete for $25,000 in cash prizes twisting and turning their drones through hair pin turns between two ice rinks, through obstacle courses and a connecting corridor.

Viewing and seating areas will be available at both rinks and the races will also be projected on the Pettit's large viewing screens.

Tickets to the competition are $10 per day, $18 for a 2-day pass, kids 5 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at www.Wisocnsindroneracing.com or at the door on the days of the event.