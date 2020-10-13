The St. Francis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured males. Police say they are "persons of interest in felonious crimes that have spanned multiple counties in southeastern Wisconsin over the last few weeks."

'Persons of interest' sought in crimes spanning multiple counties

If you can identify any of these subjects, please contact Detective Holly McManus with the St. Francis Police Department at 414-316-4340. You can remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android