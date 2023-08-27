Period Supply Drive at Lakefront Brewery: Ending period poverty

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission and Lakefront Brewery are hosting a period drive on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall. They're offering a gift card credit of $0.25 for each disposable tampon, pad, or liner donated. The aim is to combat period poverty in Milwaukee.

For your donation, Lakefront Brewery will hand over a Lakefront gift card loaded with cash to spend in their Beer Hall that day or any day in the future. They will give $.25 (25 cents) per individual disposable item with no limit to the amount you can donate.

Liz Mauritz from Lakefront Brewery and Meagan Johnson from the Milwaukee Diaper Mission joined FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about the event.

Can’t make it down here but still want to show your support? Visit Milwaukee Diaper Mission’s website here: https://www.milwaukeediapermission.org/period-program