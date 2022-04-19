Pepper Pot: Milwaukee’s newest Jamaican-themed restaurant

here’s a new restaurant on MLK Drive in Milwaukee that will make you feel like you’re vacationing in the Caribbean
There’s a new restaurant on MLK Drive in Milwaukee that will make you feel like you’re vacationing in the Caribbean. Brhett is at Pepper Pot with a sneak peek of Milwaukee’s newest Jamaican-themed restaurant.
Looking to take your taste buds on a trip to an exotic island completed with the sights, sounds and flavors of Jamaica?
The team at Pepper Pot can help. Brhett is checking out everything that their new location on M-L-K Drive has to offer.
A look at the cocktails at Pepper Pot
Pepper Pot Restaurant has proudly served up authentic Jamaican Cuisine since 2014
Brhett is getting a look at how they make wings that will bring the heat reminiscent of cuisine you’ll find in the Caribbean.
What started out as a little Jamaican carryout and catering joint on 41st & Capital has officially moved
Brhett is at Pepperpot where their most popular dishes consist of recipes from a home nearly 2000 miles away.
