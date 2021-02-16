'People need to vote in general' volunteer says amid primary results

As results began to come in when the polls closed at 8 p.m. in the February primary election Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Milwaukee County elections director said things went very smoothly.

Election officials across the state reported low voter turnout.

At the main library in Milwaukee, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, only around 50 people had cast ballots, compared to the more than 400 who voted there in November.

In Milwaukee, this election featured several school board races as well as the only statewide vote for state superintendent.

Those types of races typically draw fewer voters, but one volunteer hopes more people show up next time.

"I think people just need to vote in general," said Claude Krawczyk. "Again, these races are not very well-publicized, but I think the candidates deserve to have someone come out and vote for them."

The county elections director said several inches of fresh snowfall was also a big factor in the low turnout.