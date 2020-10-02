People magazine names Slinger dog ‘World’s Cutest’ rescue

People magazine's "World's Cutest Rescue Dog" calls southeastern Wisconsin home.

Lamb Chop lives and Slinger and triumphed over 10,000 other adorable dogs to take first place in the magazine's annual contest.

The 12-year-old Maltese was saved from a puppy mill where she spent the first six years of her life.

It isn't the first time Lamb Chop as been recognized, either.

"Lamb Chop is actually a two-time winner. She won Milwaukee magazine's cutest dog in the June/July issue and she also won People magazine's cutest rescue dog this past week," said Christin Schumbert, Lamp Chop's owner.

Schumbert and Lamb Chop also work with a non-profit that is looking to stop puppy mills.

