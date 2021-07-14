Expand / Collapse search

Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat

MADISON, Wis. - Republican William Penterman is the apparent winner of a special election Tuesday to fill Wisconsin’s vacant 37th District Assembly seat.

Unofficial results show Penterman received 3,742 votes. Democratic candidate Pete Adams received 3,063 votes and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr. garnered 112 votes.

Penterman, of Columbus, narrowly won the Republican primary by 16 votes. There were eight Republican candidates.

Penterman, 25, is a U.S. Army Reserve member who previously worked as an aide to Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler, of Appleton.

The Assembly district covers southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown.

The seat became vacant when incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate earlier this year to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald won a congressional seat in November. Jagler had held the Assembly seat since 2013.

Republicans hold a 60-38 majority in the Assembly.

