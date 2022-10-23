Peninsula State Park rescue: Woman fell down cliff near Eagle Tower

article

Door County firefighters rescued a woman who had fallen down a cliff at Peninsula State Park on Saturday, Oct 22.

A Facebook post from Gibraltar Fire and Rescue detailed what happened. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized additional resources were needed to extract the woman from her location successfully. A Mutual Aid Box Alarm (MABAS) was used to ask for assistance from other county fire departments.

According to officials, the woman's location, the rough and unstable terrain, and the loss of daylight made this technical rescue extremely challenging.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the woman was taken by boat to an awaiting ambulance which then transported her to the Ephraim-Gibraltar airport, where she was flown out by helicopter for medical treatment.