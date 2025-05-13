Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Somers, dies from injuries

article

The Brief A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Village of Somers early Tuesday, May 13. The pedestrian died from injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and has been fully cooperative.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on State Highway 31 in the Village of Somers on Tuesday, May 13. That pedestrian later died.

Pedestrian struck, killed

What we know:

Deputies and the Village of Somers Fire Department responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A news release says Kenosha Joint Services 911 received a call from a motorist stating they had just struck a person who was attempting to cross the highway from east to west in the northbound lanes of State Highway 31. The vehicle driver was not injured and remained on the scene until deputies arrived. The vehicle driver fully cooperated and assisted in the investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.