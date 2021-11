article

A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is recovering from injuries she suffered after being struck by a vehicle near Teutonia and Capitol Drive.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.