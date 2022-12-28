Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck, killed in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay.

It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring.

Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the striking driver stayed at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.