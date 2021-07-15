Pedestrian struck by truck, Palmyra police investigate

Palmyra police are investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a semi at the intersection of W. Main Street and N. 2nd Street.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the pedestrian had suffered serious injuries. The person was taken to Aurora Medical Center at Summit Trauma Center.

Officials are now asking that any citizens with photos or videos from the incident scene to contact Palmyra Public Safety at 262-495-4200 ext 3.