Pedestrian killed in Milwaukee; DoorDash driver charged

A Milwaukee man is accused of hitting a woman with his car, killing her, on the city's northwest side on March 30.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Latrell Katherine told police he was driving for DoorDash at the time – despite not having a valid driver's license. He's charged with one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death.

The victim, 35-year-old Tesa Steele, was walking across Capitol Drive near 88th Street when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital where she ultimately died of her injuries. An autopsy found she had multiple blunt force injuries, including skull fractures.

According to a criminal complaint, Katherine told police he was making a DoorDash delivery when an SUV suddenly changed lanes in front of him on Capitol Drive. He said he didn't know why the SUV moved suddenly but, after passing the SUV, hit Steele. He said he did not see her or realize that he had hit a person until after he pulled over.

Katherine admitted to knowing his driver's license had been suspended because of unpaid tickets, per the complaint. Asked how he can work for DoorDash without a valid license, Katherine told police the app allows you to state if you're using a car or a bicycle – and he always selects bicycle.

The complaint states Katherine's license has been suspended since February 2021 after failing to pay a fine for operating without a license in October 2020. The complaint states he has three prior operating while suspended convictions.

Katherine made his initial court appearance on April 5, and his cash bond was set at $2,000.