Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 24th and Center

article

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian near N. 24th Street and W. Center Street Saturday night, Oct. 3.

The crash happened just before 10:30, according to police.

A car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into another vehicle, which caused the struck vehicle to hit a pedestrian and crash into a building.

Damage at fatal 24th and Center crash.

The pedestrian, a woman believed to be in her 30s, sustained fatal injuries.

The striking vehicle started on fire and the occupants fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the struck vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive, according to police.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for cash reward.