'Peaky Blinders' actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Helen McCrory attends the "Quiz" photocall at the Soho Hotel on February 24, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON - British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show "Peaky Blinders" and the "Harry Potter" movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died "peacefully at home" after a "heroic battle with cancer."

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly," Lewis wrote on Twitter. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on "Peaky Blinders" and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.

