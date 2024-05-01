Peacock is getting a subscription price increase. Here's what it means for consumers

article

Peacock subscribers will see a noticeable change to their monthly service.

Comcast’s streaming service will have a $2 increase beginning July 18 for new customers, while the price hikes for existing subscribers take effect on August 17.

Currently, the annual plans cost $79.99 for Premium and $139.99 for Premium Plus. Peacock hiked its prices for both plans in 2023 after it took away its free membership for new users.

During a first-quarter earnings call, Comcast reported that Peacock added 3 million paid subscribers, raising its overall number of subscribers to 34 million.

This latest price increase marks Peacock’s second time doing it in the past year. In August 2023, the cost for ad-supported Peacock climbed from $1 from $4.99 to $5.99, and the ad-free price soared from $2 to $11.99 monthly, Variety reported.

News of the price hike comes as Peacock is set to stream the Paris Olympics this summer and will also stream an exclusive NFL game in Week 1 in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.









