Peach season at Apple Holler starts this week

Growing peaches in Wisconsin? What an idea.

"Our winters seem to have been getting a little milder that we should be able to grow peaches in Wisconsin. That was 12 or 13 years ago," said Apple Holler founder Dave Flannery.

Flannery figured, if no one else was going to attempt it, he would. From DeSerres to Early Star peaches, growing the perfect variety took a lot of trial and error.

"We tried 10 different varieties to start with. Some did better than others. The ones who survived our Wisconsin winters, we stuck with," Flannery said.

Apple Holler is one of its kind – being primarily an apple orchard that is open during every season, including wedding season.

Whether you’re planning an outing this fall or need something for the kids to enjoy before school starts, there’s something for everybody in every season at Apple Holler – even jobs.

"We are hiring! Come on in, fill out an application or do it online. We’d love to talk to you," said Flannery.

If you're interested in applying for a job at Apple Holler, visit their website. For those looking to pick some peaches, the season opens later this week.