‘Pay it Forward’: Sheboygan couple helps community stay warm

We’re all ready to leave the cold temperatures behind, but until it warms up, a Sheboygan couple is paying it forward.

They rallied the community together to help people in need.

Kathleen and Scott LaBonte started their Sheboygan Area Pay it Forward Facebook group this past December.

Little did they know it would explode after they put out a post requesting donations for hats, gloves, and blankets.

"The donations have been overwhelming," Kathleen said.

"It’s a steady stream coming to our house. Everybody is dropping stuff off," said Scott.

Now they have their methods down to a science, putting assorted items together, leaving a sweet note — and attaching a string in order to hang it up.

It’s a task they’re happy to do.

"We knew there was the need to be had and met. There are so many gaps and cracks in the current system and we’re just trying to help fill them," Scott said.

After they get all of the items bagged, they load up the van and head into town.

They place the bags on park benches, at bus stops and even around lower-income communities.

Helping keep people warm has found a way to warm them in some ways too.

"It just warms my heart. I saw a gentleman walking down the street with one of the hats and I knew it was one of the hats because it was a handmade hat that was very distinct and it almost brought tears to my eyes," Scott said.

If you want to get involved with this project or even just send a donation, you can find all the information here.