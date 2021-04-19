Expand / Collapse search

Pavement work to repair bumps in Zoo Interchange begins next week

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Monday, April 19 that it will shut down two ramps in the Zoo Interchange beginning late on Sunday, April 25 for pavement repairs.

FOX6 News first told you about these pavement issues last week.

A news release from WisDOT says the system ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-41/894 will be closed for approximately three weeks to allow for repair of the pavement heave. The ramp of WIS 100 to eastbound I-94 will also close the night of April 25th for two weeks.

The work will include pavement repairs on both ramps.

Officials say the work is weather-critical, and the completion date is dependent on minimal amounts of rain. The work on the system ramp from I-94 eastbound to I-41/894 will reconstruct the pavement and subsurface to address the ongoing pavement issues causing the roadway to heave. The pavement will be removed to allow the repairs to the subsurface to take place.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The detour for the WIS 100 ramp closure will direct traffic to use Bluemound Road to 84th Street and connect with eastbound I-94 from 84th Street. The detour for the I-94 to I-41/894 will take traffic off at WIS 100 and then to Greenfield Avenue and connect with I-41/894 at Greenfield Avenue.

Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project
slideshow

Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project

Wisconsin, technology giant Foxconn reach new deal with lower tax credits for scaled back project.

10% of each MPS school will be tested for COVID-19 every other week
slideshow

10% of each MPS school will be tested for COVID-19 every other week

Starting this week, Milwaukee Public Schools will begin testing students and staff for COVID-19.

Public records show students struggling across SE Wisconsin

For students struggling through the last year of pandemic learning, GPA is not just a number.