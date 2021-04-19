Pavement work to repair bumps in Zoo Interchange begins next week

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Monday, April 19 that it will shut down two ramps in the Zoo Interchange beginning late on Sunday, April 25 for pavement repairs.

FOX6 News first told you about these pavement issues last week.

A news release from WisDOT says the system ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-41/894 will be closed for approximately three weeks to allow for repair of the pavement heave. The ramp of WIS 100 to eastbound I-94 will also close the night of April 25th for two weeks.

The work will include pavement repairs on both ramps.

Officials say the work is weather-critical, and the completion date is dependent on minimal amounts of rain. The work on the system ramp from I-94 eastbound to I-41/894 will reconstruct the pavement and subsurface to address the ongoing pavement issues causing the roadway to heave. The pavement will be removed to allow the repairs to the subsurface to take place.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The detour for the WIS 100 ramp closure will direct traffic to use Bluemound Road to 84th Street and connect with eastbound I-94 from 84th Street. The detour for the I-94 to I-41/894 will take traffic off at WIS 100 and then to Greenfield Avenue and connect with I-41/894 at Greenfield Avenue.