The Brief Brewers manager Pat Murphy's strange eating habits have inspired a new food item. "Murph’s Pocket Pancakes" will be sold at American Family Field during Sunday games for the rest of the season. The menu item was inspired by a viral moment when Murphy pulled a flapjack out of his pocket while talking to a reporter.



The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing manager Pat Murphy's strange eating habits to fans.

They're called "Murph’s Pocket Pancakes," a brand-new ballpark treat inspired by fan-favorite manager Pat Murphy’s midgame munchies.

The Brewers say the "warm, fluffy pancakes were created to be enjoyed on the go, perfect for game day snacking."

Grabbing a bite on the field

The backstory:

Murphy went viral in a recent interview for pulling a pancake out of his uniform pocket and taking a bite — sharing the flapjack with the reporter — as he detailed different ways he shoves food into his pockets to snack on in the dugout.

How to get them

What you can do:

Inspired by the skipper’s snack stash, the "Ball Four Pocket Pack" includes four pocket pancakes and a choice of maple syrup or strawberry compote dipping sauce for $4.99.

The "Double Chicken 'n' Pancakes Pocket Pack" includes two chicken-tender-stuffed pancakes, topped with chopped bacon and a sweet maple syrup drizzle for $7.99.

They will be available only at home games on Sunday, starting this Sunday (Aug. 10), at the Chicken Stands in the First and Third Base Wards.

"Murph’s Pocket Pancakes" were crafted by the culinary duo of Chef Joe Muench of Blackshoe Hospitality and Chef Alex Beronja of Delaware North.