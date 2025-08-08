Expand / Collapse search

Pat Murphy pocket pancakes, Brewers offering at American Family Field

By
Published  August 8, 2025 3:26pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Murph’s Pocket Pancakes (Credit: Milwaukee Brewers)

The Brief

    • Brewers manager Pat Murphy's strange eating habits have inspired a new food item.
    • "Murph’s Pocket Pancakes" will be sold at American Family Field during Sunday games for the rest of the season.
    • The menu item was inspired by a viral moment when Murphy pulled a flapjack out of his pocket while talking to a reporter.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing manager Pat Murphy's strange eating habits to fans.

They're called "Murph’s Pocket Pancakes," a brand-new ballpark treat inspired by fan-favorite manager Pat Murphy’s midgame munchies.

The Brewers say the "warm, fluffy pancakes were created to be enjoyed on the go, perfect for game day snacking."

Grabbing a bite on the field

The backstory:

Murphy went viral in a recent interview for pulling a pancake out of his uniform pocket and taking a bite — sharing the flapjack with the reporter — as he detailed different ways he shoves food into his pockets to snack on in the dugout.

How to get them

What you can do:

Inspired by the skipper’s snack stash, the "Ball Four Pocket Pack" includes four pocket pancakes and a choice of maple syrup or strawberry compote dipping sauce for $4.99.

The "Double Chicken 'n' Pancakes Pocket Pack" includes two chicken-tender-stuffed pancakes, topped with chopped bacon and a sweet maple syrup drizzle for $7.99.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy fields questions | July 29

Brewers manager Pat Murphy fields questions | July 29

You asked, Murph answered! In this installment of "I’d Like To Speak To The Manager," Brewers skipper Pat Murphy answers questions from fans. He spoke with FOX6 anchor Ted Perry why his kids are so well behaved at post game news conferences, which players make him laugh in the dug out, why he still thinks Craig Counsell is "family," and the difficulties in life that he’s overcome and how they make him a better manager. He also reveals what he’s snacking on when you see him during the games. Great questions from FOX6 viewers. Now, watch the answers from the National League Manager of the Year.

They will be available only at home games on Sunday, starting this Sunday (Aug. 10), at the Chicken Stands in the First and Third Base Wards.

"Murph’s Pocket Pancakes" were crafted by the culinary duo of Chef Joe Muench of Blackshoe Hospitality and Chef Alex Beronja of Delaware North.

The Source: The Milwaukee Brewers sent FOX6 the information. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Milwaukee BrewersNewsFood and Drink