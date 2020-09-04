Pandemic reduced number of teachers by 20%; schools now face substitute shortage

With a third of substitute teachers being retirees, educational staffing companies say many weren't comfortable going back into the classroom when COVID hit. As a result, a lack of subs is straining what's already a teacher shortage.

Masked up while learning, this school year is revealing a growing issue.

"There is a national shortage of qualified teachers with the COVID epidemic and pandemic just exasperated the shortage," Al Sowers said.

Al Sowers with Teachers On Call, an educational staffing company, says 1 in 5 teachers are planning to leave the workforce. That number was less than half of that prior to COVID-19.

Jeff Nelson, the superintendent of the Grafton School District says he's seeing half the amount of applicants.

"Our pools are getting smaller and the quality is the concern we have," Nelson said.

The coronavirus pandemic has reduced the number of teachers in the U.S. by about 20% this summer alone.

Schools across the country are struggling to fill the gaps. Grafton tried to prepare for it with an operational plan.

"So we've hired a building sub at each of our buildings so someone is available at each of our buildings those can also move from one building to another so if someone needs it more," Nelson said.

With 86% of parents choosing in-person learning and the rest virtual, Grafton added internal resources to help.

"We had an influx of technology. We purchase cameras, different monitors for staff, different speaker systems for each building to be more easily heard in classroom and at home," he said. "We've created spaces at our middle school and high school libraries where students can go in there and the teacher can teach remotely. So, that'll free up a sub."

Sowers says there is a huge opportunity to get into education if you are interested to be a substitute you don't have to have a degree in education. You can teach in the state with any bachelors' degree.

