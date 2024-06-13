Expand / Collapse search

Paloma Taco & Tequila opens 2nd location in Bay View

By
Updated  June 13, 2024 10:04am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Spice up your weekend brunch

Brian Kramp is seeing why a stop at their new location is a hit with locals.

Paloma Taco & Tequila first opened four years ago in the Washington Heights Neighborhood and regulars will be happy to hear they now have a second location. Brian Kramp is in Bay View checking out the area’s newest taco joint.

Spice up your weekend brunch

Brian Kramp is seeing why a stop at their new location is a hit with locals.

40 Craft cocktails and N/A drinks

Brian Kramp is at Paloma Taco & Tequila mixing up a few of their house specialties.

Unique twist on nachos

Brian Kramp is at their Bay View location seeing why guests can’t get enough of the "starters" on their new menu.

Tasty Mexican inspired food

Brian Kramp is back behind bar at Paloma’s new location where their Aperol Margarita fuses two popular summer drinks into one.

Second location

Brian Kramp is in Bay View checking out the unique and tasty menu options from Milwaukee’s newest taco joint.