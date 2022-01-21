Expand / Collapse search

Palmyra fire: Roof partially collapsed, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Palmyra
PALMYRA, Wis. - The Palmyra Fire Department responded to a residential fire near County Highway H on Friday morning, Jan. 21.

Officials said the fire began in the garage around 10:45 a.m. and extended to the house. From there, it extended to the attic.

The fire department was able to put out the fire before it consumed the rest of the house, officials said. The roof was heavily damaged and partially collapsed.

While the home was occupied, all people and pets got out safely. There were no reported injuries to anyone involved, including first responders. 

The majority of the scene was cleared by 2 p.m. Palmyra firefighters were assisted by 16 other fire departments at the scene. 

The cold weather did not hamper firefighting efforts, officials said, but icing did occur on the street and pavement as water froze.

