Palmer and Locust shooting: 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old man is dead following a shooting near Palmer and Locust in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood Thursday morning, August 12.
Police say the shooting happened around 9:50 a.m.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement