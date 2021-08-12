Palmer and Locust shooting: 1 man dead

A 34-year-old man is dead following a shooting near Palmer and Locust in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood Thursday morning, August 12.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:50 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

