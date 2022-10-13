Palermo's was founded in Milwaukee in 1964

If you’re from Milwaukee, there’s a good chance you’ve enjoyed a Palermo’s Frozen Pizza
Brian Kramp has an inside look at the company that’s not only making great pizza, but carrying on a family tradition.
If you’re from Milwaukee, there’s a good chance you’ve enjoyed a Palermo’s Frozen Pizza – But the story of how they took over the industry isn’t familiar with everyone. Brian Kramp has an inside look at the company that’s not only making great pizza, but carrying on a family tradition.
There’s no secret to the stages of a tasty pizza - good crust, flavorful sauce and fresh toppings
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley where Palermo’s perfect frozen pizza start with the dough.
Palermo's is a family-owned company that was founded in Milwaukee back in 1964 and is still owned by the that same family
Brian Kramp has a rare behind-the-scenes look at their production facility and how they make millions, and millions of frozen pizzas taste so good.
Heating up a frozen pizza is easy, but imagine making 5 different brands of frozen pizza with over 50 varieties
Brian Kramp is with the local family that takes great pride and care into making their family’s frozen pizzas.
If you’re from Milwaukee, you’ve probably tried a Palermo’s Frozen Pizza
Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at how this local company makes sure their pizza is made fresh, then sealed and delivered as quick as possible.
Did you know that Milwaukee’s Palermo’s Pizza also makes Screamin' Sicilian, Urban Pie Pizza Company,
Brian Kramp is at their Menomonee Valley production facility where it all happens.