Palermo's Pizza employee death investigation at West Milwaukee facility

A Palermo's Pizza employee died in an accident at its West Milwaukee facility on Wednesday, Sept. 17, company officials confirmed.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to FOX6 News that it was dispatched to Palermo's facility at 38th and Lincoln early Wednesday.

Officials with the medical examiner's office say Robert Chereone, 45, was working at the pizza manufacturing plant when he was crushed by a robotic machine.

The West Milwaukee Police Department said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted.

The incident remains under investigation.

Palermo's statement

What they're saying:

Rebecca Schimke, a spokesperson for Palermo’s Pizza, issued the following statement:

"The tragic accident that took an employees’ life earlier today is a terrible incident that is being fully investigated. We are cooperating with government officials and gathering facts.

"Palermo’s will be supporting the employee’s family and next of kin. We will also be offering counseling and support services to the Palermo’s team during this difficult time."