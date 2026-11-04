Packers November job fairs, seasonal employees wanted

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The Brief The Green Bay Packers will be hosting two walk-in job fairs in November. On-site interviews will be conducted at each job fair. Job-seekers must be at least 16 years old for guest service positions and security positions.



The Green Bay Packers are seeking seasonal employees to join the Lambeau Field experience, with two walk-in job fairs in November.

Job fairs

The Details:

Job-seekers looking to be part of the football season can explore a variety of positions, including seasonal Packers gameday roles in guest services and security.

The Packers’ food and beverage partner, Delaware North Sportservice, is filling part-time and gameday roles and will have representatives available to chat with applicants at the November 18 job fair.

The job fairs will be held:

Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village

Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village

On-site interviews will be held at every job fair. Applicants can park in Lambeau Field Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium, near Oneida Street, with entry accessible off Lombardi Avenue.

Candidates attending the job fairs may enter the Johnsonville Tailgate Village to the east of Lambeau Field.

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Candidates must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

Apply online

What you can do:

If unable to attend, those interested in any position can apply online at www.packers.com/employment.