Packers help equip Green Bay Police with body cameras

The Green Bay Packers have teamed with the city of Green Bay to support the Green Bay Police Department's purchase of public safety technology by industry-leader Axon, which includes body cameras.

According to a press release, the technology system, developed by Axon, includes hardware, software and training that spans five years in the agreement. The total value of the system is $3.6 million.

“As an organization, we are committed to using our platform and providing resources to help achieve racial equity and social justice,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “In conversations with our players, community partners and elected officials, we determined that supporting this purchase would complement our many other efforts to address injustices in our communities of color. The cameras will also help the police perform their duties more effectively and benefit the local community. We are proud to be working with Green Bay and Axon to bring this technology to our city in order to enhance public safety and affect meaningful change.”

The following information was included in the press release:

"The Packers’ contributions, at a combined value of more than $926,000, include more than $757,000 in direct support to the city of Green Bay, as well as an additional $170,000 in discounts based on the team’s involvement in this important initiative. After additional savings realized through bundled services and additional discounts, the cost to Green Bay is approximately $1.95 million, with the bulk of those payments made in the latter four years of the agreement.

Axon’s Officer Safety Plan is composed of body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER® devices and a five-year subscription to several products and software features on the Axon network including secure cloud-based digital evidence and records management, as well as de-escalation tools and training.

The Green Bay Police Department will also roll out Axon’s Replay Coaching feature to help officers learn and improve from real experiences in the field the same way an athlete or medical practitioner would. Developed as a part of Axon’s Sprint for Justice initiative, the coaching tool enables officers to request feedback on any incident captured on their body-worn camera from agency-designated coaches. Supervisors are then prompted to review the footage with the officer to provide feedback or recommend additional coaching, such as empathy or mental health response training, to help promote a culture of ongoing learning and development."

A video detailing more about the system and the partnership between the Packers and city of Green Bay, including thoughts from Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and wide receiver Davante Adams, is available here