Packers Hall of Fame offering virtual 'History Night' programming

article

Packers fans are invited to join the Packers Hall of Fame in exploring Packers history with two Virtual History Night events, coming up at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, March 23.

According to a press release, the events offer fans the opportunity to explore team history, with the virtual programs hosted on Zoom including speakers, storytelling and question-and-answer sessions.

The Feb. 23 event is a Walk Through History guided museum tour, with curator Brent Hensel providing a behind-the-scenes virtual tour and sharing exclusive details about the museum’s architecture, exhibit design and the stories behind many of the most unique artifacts.

The March 23 event is a Packers Collection Art Tour in honor of Youth Art Month, showcasing portions of the over 145 pieces of original artwork lining the hallways of Lambeau Field and discussing the stories behind the unique pieces.

The programs are $7 per person, and admission can be purchased online at packershofandtours.com/engage/history. The Zoom link will be shared with attendees after registration.

Registrants should note that those who purchase tickets online will initially be charged an additional, temporary $7 online convenience fee that will be refunded to the registrant following the purchase. To avoid the temporary online convenience fee, fans can call 920-569-7512 or 920- 569-7129 to purchase over the phone.

Advertisement

New this year, Packers Perks members can now earn 1,500 points for attending a Packers Hall of Fame program. The promotional code to obtain the points will be sent to participants in the email confirming their registration. Packers Perks is the official loyalty program of the Green Bay Packers that allows fans to earn and redeem points for unique prizes and exclusive fan experiences. More information is available at packersperks.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Up-to-date information about activities and programming is shared through the Hall of Fame’s social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about the Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours, please visit packershofandtours.com.