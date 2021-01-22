Packers fans gear up for the NFC Championship

Packers fans are counting down the days until kickoff -- as people from out of town head to Green Bay.

Even though there won't be as many fans at Lambeau Sunday -- the spirit is still alive.

Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field

The pro shop is full of fans -- especially out-of-towners -- who say even though they aren't going to the game -- they felt they had to be here in Green Bay to cheer on the pack.

"Traffic is very heavy," Lawrence Burrows said.

Packers fans are filling up the pro shop Friday -- gearing up for Sunday's big game.

"I came to the pro shop here to buy some Packer garb for my wife and daughter," Dave Parks said.

"Shopping around to see if there’s any souvenirs for the game this Sunday," Burrow said.

Many cheeseheads are arriving from out of town.

Despite not being able to go to the game, they still wanted to cheer on the Pack from Green Bay.

"It’s just a thrill and I wanted to be here for the NFC Championship…we’re going to win," Parks said.

"We have a house in Green Bay so this is one of the first times we’ve come here in a while," Ann Conkling said.

While fans look for fun attire ahead of kickoff, those who haven't been in town recently noticed some changes around the area.

"Kind of drove around to see the different changes. We did notice some growth around the stadium, and thee condominiums and all that but then there were quite a few businesses we used to go to that are, you know, gone," Conkling said.

Of course -- Lambeau and the pro shop is less crowded than a typical game weekend due to COVID-19 -- but the spirit of the Packers is still alive.

"I think we’re going to beat the Brady bunch," Parks said.

"We’re going to go to the Super Bowl," Conkling said.

If you're not in Green Bay -- there are still ways you can cheer on the Pack.

There will be a pep rally tomorrow at 6 p.m. -- and fans attending the rally will have a chance to win autographed items or gift cards at the pro shop.