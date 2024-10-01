article

Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy was arrested in Arizona on Monday night for "extreme DUI," according to TMZ Sports.

Lacy was pulled over around 10:40 p.m. after police officers in Scottsdale said they saw him committing several traffic violations, the report said. Lacy showed signs of intoxication, and a police spokesperson told TMZ Sports that he was booked on four separate DUI charges – including "Extreme DUI -- BAC .20 or more." He was also taken into custody for having open liquor in the vehicle, according to that spokesperson.

A jail official told TMZ Sports that Lacy was released early Tuesday morning.

The Packers drafted Lacy out of Alabama in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. His most productive season was his first – totaling 1,178 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to earn a Pro Bowl nod and Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Over Lacy's four seasons in Green Bay, he totaled 3,435 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also caught six touchdown passes and racked up 900 receiving yards.

Lacy went on to play one season for the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in nine games, starting three, with 179 yards on 69 carries and no touchdowns.