Packers, Duluth Trading apparel collaboration announced

The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company on Wednesday, Sept. 7 announced an apparel collaboration for this football season.

The "legendary collection" will only be available for a limited time and includes team-themed tailgating gear, according to a news release.

The collaboration will only be available while supplies last, the team said, and includes items across men's, women's and children's lines.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The full assortment is available to shop online through the Packers Pro Shop and the Duluth Trading website, as well as in-person at the Packers Pro Shop and Duluth Trading’s five Wisconsin retail store locations.

Duluth Trading is based in Mount Horeb.