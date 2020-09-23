Packers distribute final grants of $1.5M COVID-19 relief effort

The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Sept. 23 announced that the final five grants of the team's $1.5 million "Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund" were distributed, according to the team website.

The relief effort was started in March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Wisconsin, established to benefit Brown County and Milwaukee-area organizations through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

The financial support was directed to specific COVID-19 relief efforts in the respective communities due to the effects of the pandemic.

According to Packers.com, the final grants went to the following Brown County organizations:

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

Cerebral Palsy Inc.

Curative Connections

Exceptional Equestrians

Salvation Army Green Bay

In total, the relief effort provided funds to 79 Brown County organizations and 31 groups in Milwaukee County.

As of April 20, the Packers Give Back provided $500,000 in support to 16 Milwaukee County nonprofit organizations.