Packers, Commanders at Lambeau Field; prime time meeting set

Published  September 11, 2025 7:05pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders meet in a prime-time game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Sept. 11. It is a game you can see only on FOX6.

Prime-time battle

What we know:

According to Packers.com, Thursday's game will be the first prime-time battle against Washington at Lambeau Field since a Monday Night Football game on Sept. 24, 2001 (it was the first game after 9/11).

The first game between Green Bay and Washington took place in 1932 and the Packers lead the regular season series, 20-16-1 (.556), while also winning two of three postseason contests. Green Bay has won two of the last three matchups. 

It is the first time since 2018 that Green Bay will play its first two games at home – and marks the first time since 2012 that Green Bay has opened the season with two home games over a five-day span.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st quarter:

  • Packers 7, Commanders 0

2nd quarter:

  • Packers 14, Commanders 3

The Source: Packers statistics were provided by the dope sheet on the Packers website. Scoring information is provided by FOX NFL.

