Aaron Jones' shoe donation campaign kicks off for 3rd season

article

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones kicked off his "Yards for Shoes" campaign Monday, Sept. 19 for a third straight season.

For every rushing yard Jones gains this season, up to 1,000 yards, Jones' foundation will donate a pair of Adidas shoes to elementary and middle school children at Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Wisconsin.

"This campaign brings a smile to my face every year," said Jones. "It gives even more purpose to what I do on the field because I can help more children in the community."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jones surprised the West Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay on Monday. A handful of children attending the club’s after school program received a new pair of Adidas shoes from Jones and participated in a 33-yard dash in honor of Jones’ jersey number.

Aaron Jones’ Yards for Shoes campaign started during the Packers’ 2020-2021 postseason with A&A All The Way Foundation donating 126 pairs of shoes to children in Green Bay. Jones expanded Yards for Shoes to the 2021-2022 regular season and donated 841 pairs of shoes to children at Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Jones started the season off strong, earning 181 rushing yards in the Packers' first two games.

Anyone who wants to support the Yards for Shoes mission is encouraged to donate online.