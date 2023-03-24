Package with suspicious powder delivered to Manhattan DA's office amid Trump probe

Emergency personnel responded after a package with suspicious white powder was delivered to the mail room for the New York City building housing the Manhattan District Attorney's office , according to police.

A law enforcement source confirmed there was a note saying "Alvin – I’ll kill you" in the envelope. District Attorney Alvin Bragg is currently weighing whether to proceed with an indictment against former President Donald Trump for alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The envelope delivered by the U.S. Postal Service Friday has been "deemed non-hazardous" at the scene, the mail room to the DA's office, officials told Fox News.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 12 p.m., and as yet, no one has been ordered to evacuate.

NY GRAND JURY NOT EXPECTED TO CONSIDER TRUMP CASE THURSDAY, SOURCE SAYS

The grand jury involved in the Trump case has been meeting in the building where the suspicious package was reported, but it does not sit on Fridays.

The grand jury was scheduled to meet Wednesday to hear from at least one additional witness in the case, but proceedings were canceled.

A New York police vehicle is seen near the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Friday. (Fox News)

Two familiar sources told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the grand jury was canceled amid "major dissension" within the district attorney's office. One source claimed the district attorney is having trouble convincing the grand jury on potential charges due to the "weakness" of the case.

Trump has not been formally notified about whether Bragg actually plans to bring charges against him, according to sources familiar.

Former President Donald J. Trump, left, is facing an indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images | Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In a private memo sent to employees, Bragg decried attempts by Trump and GOP lawmakers to "intimidate" their office.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg said in an email to employees over the weekend that was obtained by Politico and confirmed by Fox News Digital. "Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

Fox News' Brooke Singman. Michael Lee and Houston Keene contributed to this report.