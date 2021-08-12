Pabst Theater venues: Vaccination, negative test required to attend

The Pabst Theater Group has announced their venues will require patrons to be fully vaccinated or to be able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event, effective September 1.

In a release, the group that runs The Riverside, Turner Hall Ballroom, the Back Room at Colectivo and Pabst Theater said:

We’ve been closed for 17 months and want to do everything in our power to never experience a devastating shutdown like that ever again. We owe it to our employees, patrons, artists, and our community to use whatever safety tools we have, and at this point, our greatest measure is to ensure that all those in our venues either prove they’ve been fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test that’s been taken within 72 hours of the event. If this is an issue for a ticket buyer, we’ll provide them with a refund or a voucher for an upcoming show. This is effective starting September 1.

Please bear with us as we try to ramp up our new safety measures for a September 1 start date. For events between now and September 1, please check the individual show pages for enhanced safety guidelines. We are pitching in and doing our part to help lessen the spread of COVID-19, so effective immediately our staff will be wearing masks at all shows. We encourage patrons to wear masks as well, and get vaccinated.

This isn’t a political statement; it’s recognition that the science is showing vaccines protect from the worst potential outcomes of COVID-19. We need to recognize that COVID-19 will not be completely eradicated like the flu isn’t, but we can adapt to manage it so we can live our lives as safely as possible and protect those who aren’t eligible or able to be vaccinated. If you want to enjoy a performance with us and thousands of others, you will demonstrate you’ve protected yourself, the people around you, and the community by taking the vaccine, or if you’re ineligible or choose not to be vaccinated, prove that you do not have COVID-19 when you join us.

We want to celebrate life with you for years to come. Be Safe. Vaccinate.

If you'd like to read more about the announcement, visit their website.

If you'd like to find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov.

