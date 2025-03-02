RV fire near Ozaukee-Sheboygan county line, driver evaluated at scene
article
CEDAR GROVE, Wis. - A recreational vehicle went up in flames near the Ozaukee-Sheboygan county line late Saturday night, March 1.
What we know:
It happened near Cedar Grove, in the area of Wisconsin Highway 32 and Interstate 43. According to the Ozaukee Central Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 11:50 p.m.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The driver was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown. It's unclear if an investigation will take place.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Ozaukee Central Fire Department.