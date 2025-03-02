Expand / Collapse search

RV fire near Ozaukee-Sheboygan county line, driver evaluated at scene

Published  March 2, 2025 3:45pm CST
Cedar Grove
RV fire near Wisconsin Highway 32 and Interstate 43 (Courtesy: Ozaukee Central Fire Department)

The Brief

    • An RV caught fire near the Ozaukee-Sheboygan county line.
    • The driver was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown.

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. - A recreational vehicle went up in flames near the Ozaukee-Sheboygan county line late Saturday night, March 1.

What we know:

It happened near Cedar Grove, in the area of Wisconsin Highway 32 and Interstate 43. According to the Ozaukee Central Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 11:50 p.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The driver was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown. It's unclear if an investigation will take place.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Ozaukee Central Fire Department. 

