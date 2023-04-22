Ozaukee County inmate wanted, didn't return from work release: sheriff

article

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a jail inmate who failed to return from work release Friday, April 21.

The sheriff's office said 41-year-old Joshua Holden left his workplace around 4 p.m. Friday but did not return to the Ozaukee County Jail, a requirement of his sentence.

Holden is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 215 pounds. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing black pants, a white t-shirt, black vest, black hat and black shoes.

The sheriff's office said Holden's last known address was in Plymouth, but he has ties to Fond du Lac and Milwaukee. Authorities said he made comments about possibly getting a bus ticket to an unknown destination.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 262-284-7172 or contact local law enforcement.

Holden is serving time for felony bail jumping and had a scheduled release date of May 25, the sheriff's office said.