Man seriously injured in Ozaukee County snowmobile accident

A man was seriously injured in an Ozaukee County snowmobile accident on Friday, Feb. 20.

The Saukville Fire Department responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. The man was snowmobiling on trails south of Cedar Sauk Road.

Emergency crews respond to Saukville snowmobile accident. (Courtesy: Saukville Fire Department)

Officials said a utility terrain vehicle had to be used to reach the man, who was located a "significant" distance from the road. The man was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life.

The Wisconsin DNR, Grafton Fire Department, Port Washington Fire/Rescue and the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office also provided assistance at the scene.

