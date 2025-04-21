Ozaukee County Jail inmate death ruled accidental drug overdose

article

The Brief An investigation into an inmate death at the Ozaukee County Jail in 2024 found no evidence of negligence or wrongdoing. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Nelson J. Torres Morales from Milwaukee was found deceased in a holding cell early at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. His cause of death was determined to be an accidental drug overdose.



An inmate at the Ozaukee County Jail's death prompted an investigation that ultimately found no evidence of negligence or wrongdoing.

What we know:

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Nelson J. Torres Morales from Milwaukee was found deceased in a holding cell early at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Officials said Morales was arrested by the Mequon Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping and an out-of-county warrant.

The case was given to the Washington County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation, which is policy. He had been held for 42 hours prior to his death, according to the report by Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis.

Upon his arrival at the jail, Torres Morales reported experiencing symptoms consistent with opioid withdrawal, per the report. Medical staff placed him on a withdrawal protocol.

Dig deeper:

He was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine cell check around 2:30 a.m. Jail staff had last had direct contact with him four hours prior, during a scheduled medication administration. During that contact he appeared coherent and compliant. An additional visual cell check was conducted at approximately 1:30 a.m., during which no signs of distress were observed.

Related article

An autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Torres Morales had pre-existing conditions including atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Toxicology results showed the presence of fluorofentanyl, methadone, norfentanyl and 6-monoacetylmorphine – a metabolite of heroin – in his system. The cause of death was determined to be an accidental drug overdose.

Following a review of the case file, Ozaukee County District Attorney Benjamin Lindsay found no evidence of negligence or wrongdoing by the staff of the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators reviewed footage covering Torres Morales’s entire stay, including the medication exchange prior to his death. At no point did the video evidence reveal any obvious ingestion of illicit substances or suspicious behavior. Two different investigators reviewed the footage multiple times and were not able to observe any clear ingestion of illegal drugs.

What they're saying:

Ozaukee County Sheriff Christy Knowles provided the following statement:

"The unforeseen loss of life is a profound tragedy that resonates not only with those who knew and loved Mr. Torres Morales, but also with those entrusted with his custody and well-being. Our thoughts remain with all those impacted by Mr. Torres Morales’s death."