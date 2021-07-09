Ozaukee County Fair hosts Nashville band Diamond Rio

article

Come one, come all to the 162nd Ozaukee County Fair.

The five-day fair is hosting the Nashville Band Diamond Rio on Thursday, July 29, for free on the Fair's Center Stage. The Fair opens its gates on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, for a five-day run.

Other fair highlights include two nights of Truck & Tractor Pulls (Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29) with tickets at $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under, and two nights of demolition derbies (Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31) with reserved admission tickets at $13 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under, and VIP seating for $18.

Diamond Rio takes the stage following the opening band The Whiskeybelles, a popular all-female traditional country and Americana trio from Milwaukee at 5 pm.

In addition to offering animal shows and exhibits, live music and a full midway, the opening day of the Ozaukee County Fair finishes off with a fireworks show. Continuous free musical entertainment throughout the weekend includes The Love Monkeys, Bella Cain, The Toys, Stetsin & Lace and Our House.

Other fair highlights include horse shows, contests, livestock exhibitions and judging, independent vendors, chainsaw carving, bingo, magic shows, kids entertainment, a petting zoo, pony rides and camel rides. The midway offers unlimited rides for kids with the purchase of a wristband on Wednesday from 4-10 p.m.; Thursday from noon -- 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.

Throughout the grounds, attendees can enjoy a scavenger hunt, hold a baby monkey, spot a giant pig, and browse among hundreds of art projects submitted by 4-H and open class exhibitors. The popular Bier Garden offers afternoons of squeezeboxes and dancing to favorite polka tunes.

The Fair is held at Firemen’s Park/Ozaukee County Fairgrounds in Cedarburg, just north of the historic downtown district on Washington Avenue.

The Fair opens at noon on Wednesday, July 28 and closes at midnight. Thursday through Sunday the Fair runs from 8 a.m. until midnight; and Sunday, Aug. 1, it runs from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.