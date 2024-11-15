Ozaukee County car thefts on the rise; authorities urge precautions
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office noted on Friday, Nov. 15, that there has been a rise in car thefts in the county over the past week.
Authorities are urging the public to prevent crimes of this kind to consider the following precautions:
- Keep your exterior lights and motion sensors on during the night
- Park your vehicles inside a garage whenever possible
- Keep your car doors locked when parked outside
- Remove valuables from your vehicle at night, including garage door openers and other keys
- Report any suspicious activities you observe
If you have any information regarding these recent car thefts, you are urged to reach out to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.
To send an anonymous tip via TEXT message to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, text the keyword: OZSO followed by your message to 847411.