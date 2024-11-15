Expand / Collapse search

Ozaukee County car thefts on the rise; authorities urge precautions

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 15, 2024 10:00am CST
Ozaukee County Sheriffs Office

    • The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says there has been a rise in car thefts in the county.
    • Authorities are urging the public to take measures to prevent such crimes.
    • The sheriff's office is also seeking tips to the recent crimes.

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office noted on Friday, Nov. 15, that there has been a rise in car thefts in the county over the past week.

Authorities are urging the public to prevent crimes of this kind to consider the following precautions:

  • Keep your exterior lights and motion sensors on during the night
  • Park your vehicles inside a garage whenever possible
  • Keep your car doors locked when parked outside
  • Remove valuables from your vehicle at night, including garage door openers and other keys
  • Report any suspicious activities you observe

If you have any information regarding these recent car thefts, you are urged to reach out to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172

To send an anonymous tip via TEXT message to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, text the keyword: OZSO followed by your message to 847411.

  • The information in this post was provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.