Ozaukee County car thefts on the rise; authorities urge precautions

The Brief The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says there has been a rise in car thefts in the county. Authorities are urging the public to take measures to prevent such crimes. The sheriff's office is also seeking tips to the recent crimes.



The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office noted on Friday, Nov. 15, that there has been a rise in car thefts in the county over the past week.

Authorities are urging the public to prevent crimes of this kind to consider the following precautions:

Keep your exterior lights and motion sensors on during the night

Park your vehicles inside a garage whenever possible

Keep your car doors locked when parked outside

Remove valuables from your vehicle at night, including garage door openers and other keys

Report any suspicious activities you observe

If you have any information regarding these recent car thefts, you are urged to reach out to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.

To send an anonymous tip via TEXT message to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, text the keyword: OZSO followed by your message to 847411.